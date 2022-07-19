Iran, Türkiye sign number of cooperation agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. A number of cooperation agreements have been signed between Türkiye and Iran with the participation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Saadabad Palace Complex in Iran's Tehran on July 19, Trend reports citing IRNA News Agency.

Iran and Türkiye have signed cooperation agreements in transit transport, scientific and cultural exchanges, sports, energy, culture, agriculture, trade, and economic exchanges. The documents have been signed by the heads of several departments of the two countries.

Earlier, the 7th High-Level Cooperation Council meeting between Türkiye and Iran was held in Tehran under the chairmanship of the presidents of the two countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Saadabad Cultural and Historical Complex on the morning of July 19.

On July 18, President Erdogan arrived on a visit to Iran to take part in the guarantor states summit of Astana process on Syria.