Iran trade minister satisfied with nat’l production situation

Iran’s Minister of Trade, Mine and Industry Reza Fatemi-Amin announced Monday that the situation of production in the country is proper and satisfactory, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Official statistics show a proper situation in production, the minister said at a press conference in Tehran.

Production is the most important indicator for evaluating the economy, the minister noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fatemi-Amin talked of the Ministry’s plan for exporting home appliances.

There is no plan for imports, but exports of home appliances are on the agenda, he said.