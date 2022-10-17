Iran says has begun primary tests of Bavar373 defense system at 300 km range

Commander of air defense of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Sunday that the country has begun initial tests of Bavar373 defense system at a range of 300 km, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that the enemies are well aware that Iran is today the absolute defense power of the region.

The commander noted that the air defense of the Iranian Army is equipped with the most modern technologies of the world.

The country has tested Bavar373 defense system at a range of 200 kilometers, he said, adding that the initial tests of the system at a range of 300 kilometers are also being carried out.

Iranian home-grown radar systems are monitoring an area as wide as thousands of kilometers, the commander said.