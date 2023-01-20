Two IS-linked terror rings busted in SE Iran

Iran's intelligence forces busted two "terrorist rings" affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two "terrorist rings," which were directed by foreign forces, had sought to cause insecurity in the southeastern parts of the country in recent months before they were identified and smashed by Iranian security and intelligence forces, the report said.

One of the objectives of the rings is taking foreign nationals and businessmen hostage in the southeastern port of Chabahar, it said.

Some arrested members of the "terrorist" gangs, who are Afghan and Tajik citizens, confessed to having hatched extensive plots to "instigate insecurity" in southeastern Iran, according to the report.