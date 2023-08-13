At least four killed in terrorist attack in Iran (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. At least four killed in terrorist attack in Iran's Fars province, Trend reports.

The terrorist act took place in the Shah Cherakh mausoleum. It is reported that two of the dead are servants of the mausoleum.

The terrorists were rebuffed by security forces, who stopped the attackers.