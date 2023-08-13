Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
At least four killed in terrorist attack in Iran (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Iran Materials 13 August 2023 21:26 (UTC +04:00)
At least four killed in terrorist attack in Iran (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. At least four killed in terrorist attack in Iran's Fars province, Trend reports.

The terrorist act took place in the Shah Cherakh mausoleum. It is reported that two of the dead are servants of the mausoleum.

20:33 (GMT+4) A terror attack has occurred in the Shah Cherakh mausoleum in the Iranian province of Fars, located in the southwest of Iran, Trend reports.

At least two servants of the mausoleum were killed in the attack.

The terrorists were rebuffed by security forces, who stopped the attackers.

