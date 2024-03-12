Iranian cop slain in pursuit of criminals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. An armed incident occurred last night in the Mehrestan district of Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran, Trend reports, referring to the local police department.

"Individuals in two suspicious automobiles pursued by police opened fire on cops. As a result, a police officer named Huseyin Shaybek was slain.

It was established that the individuals were involved in narcotics trafficking. They ran, and during the armed battle, one of the smugglers' trucks caught fire. Officers uncovered 500 kg of narcotics when inspecting the second automobile.

Search procedures are ongoing to locate the suspects," the Iranian police department said in a statement.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel