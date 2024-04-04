Littoral states highly value importance of Caspian Sea - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Caspian Sea represents great value for Caspian states, Iran's Deputy Attorney General for Public Rights Division Gholamabbas Torki said, Trend reports.

Torki made the remark at the five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states held in Baku.

"We must maintain the Caspian Sea's biodiversity, which is extremely valuable to our countries. It is vital to handle these concerns jointly, which is why we have convened here," he emphasized.

The official stated that there are currently over 200 documents on the conservation of the Caspian Sea, which serve as a solid foundation for preventing abuses of Caspian resources.



According to him, in order to protect the Caspian Sea, national management mechanisms must be established, which necessitates substantial coordination.

"Prosecutors' offices will play an important part in this process. Today's conference is critically crucial for future work on maintaining the Caspian Sea's ecosystem," he added.

The five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states is dedicated to environmental threats in the Caspian Sea and the strategy of the prosecutor's offices of the Caspian countries in the field of protection of the marine environment.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries, as well as Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva, and some other high-ranking officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel