Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 28

Iran Materials 28 May 2024 13:12 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices increased, while 11 fell compared to May 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,610 rials, while on May 27, one euro was 45,557 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 28

Rial on May 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,641

53,457

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,981

45,868

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,959

3,937

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,002

3,968

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,113

6,105

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,881

136,464

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,091

15,095

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,774

26,752

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,380

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,105

109,122

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,806

30,737

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,841

25,710

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,289

2,278

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,307

1,304

1 Russian ruble

RUB

467

470

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,963

27,839

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,143

31,090

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,793

35,753

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,398

1,404

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,567

31,588

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,677

8,671

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,798

5,800

100 Thai baths

THB

114,786

114,654

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,941

8,914

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,840

30,748

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,610

45,557

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,512

9,475

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,082

15,416

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,613

2,626

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

585

585

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,824

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,206

72,189

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,893

3,895

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 488,988 rials, and the price of $1 is 450,283 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 456,571 rials, and the price of $1 was 420,432 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 584,000–587,000 rials, while one euro is about 635,000–638,000 rials.

