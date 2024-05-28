Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices increased, while 11 fell compared to May 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,610 rials, while on May 27, one euro was 45,557 rials.

Currency Rial on May 28 Rial on May 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,641 53,457 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,981 45,868 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,959 3,937 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,002 3,968 1 Danish krone DKK 6,113 6,105 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,881 136,464 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,091 15,095 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,774 26,752 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,105 109,122 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,806 30,737 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,841 25,710 1 South African rand ZAR 2,289 2,278 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,307 1,304 1 Russian ruble RUB 467 470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,963 27,839 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,143 31,090 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,793 35,753 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,398 1,404 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,567 31,588 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,677 8,671 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,798 5,800 100 Thai baths THB 114,786 114,654 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,941 8,914 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,840 30,748 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,610 45,557 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,512 9,475 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,082 15,416 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,613 2,626 1 Afghan afghani AFN 585 585 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,824 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,206 72,189 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,893 3,895 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 488,988 rials, and the price of $1 is 450,283 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 456,571 rials, and the price of $1 was 420,432 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 584,000–587,000 rials, while one euro is about 635,000–638,000 rials.

