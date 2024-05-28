Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices increased, while 11 fell compared to May 27.
As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,610 rials, while on May 27, one euro was 45,557 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on May 28
|
Rial on May 27
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,641
|
53,457
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
45,981
|
45,868
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,959
|
3,937
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,002
|
3,968
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,113
|
6,105
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
506
|
506
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,881
|
136,464
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,091
|
15,095
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
26,774
|
26,752
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,380
|
5,377
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,105
|
109,122
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,806
|
30,737
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,841
|
25,710
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,289
|
2,278
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,307
|
1,304
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
467
|
470
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,208
|
3,206
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,963
|
27,839
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,143
|
31,090
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
35,793
|
35,753
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,398
|
1,404
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,567
|
31,588
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,677
|
8,671
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,798
|
5,800
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
114,786
|
114,654
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,941
|
8,914
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
30,840
|
30,748
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,610
|
45,557
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,512
|
9,475
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,082
|
15,416
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,613
|
2,626
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
585
|
585
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,844
|
12,824
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
72,206
|
72,189
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,893
|
3,895
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,988
|
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 488,988 rials, and the price of $1 is 450,283 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 456,571 rials, and the price of $1 was 420,432 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 584,000–587,000 rials, while one euro is about 635,000–638,000 rials.
