Former Iranian president announced his candidacy for new election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was Iranian president from 2005-2013, has registered to run in the new presidential election, Trend reports.

On May 30, the commencement of presidential candidate registration was announced by Ahmad Vahidi, Iran's Minister of the Interior.

Anyone interested in seeking public office has five days from the date of this notice to apply with the Ministry of the Interior. Afterwards, all registered candidates will have their candidacy examined within seven days.

On June 11, it will announce the final roster of accepted candidates, and there will be fifteen days for each candidate to run for office after the list is published.

The special presidential election in Iran will be held on June 28.

In the event that no candidate obtains a minimum threshold of votes, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election on July 5.

To note, due to the May 19 helicopter disaster that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and eight others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several state officials, Iran is holding its 14th presidential election.

According to Iran's constitution, a new election must be held within the next 50 days following the death of a president.