Iran uses nuclear energy for peaceful purposes - Iranian parliamentarian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Iran will continue to insist on the peaceful use of nuclear energy in accordance with international law, member of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Saleh Jokar said, Trend reports.

According to him, Great Britain, France and Germany are proposing to impose sanctions against Iran on the board of directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Jokar said Iran will use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes until its national interests are realized.

In January 2016, a Comprehensive Joint Action Plan on the Iranian nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the 5+1 group (USA, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany). In May 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from this plan and in November of the same year imposed sanctions against Iran. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

At the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan in the nuclear field with the aim of lifting sanctions. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, Iran has suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear agreement. At the same time, the IAEA control mechanism decreased by 20-30%.