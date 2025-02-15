Iran denounces US for inhumane abuse of compatriots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The spokesperson of Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, strongly denounced the US government for its inappropriate and humiliating treatment of migrants, including Iranian citizens, calling the actions a violation of international human rights norms, the statement of Iran's MFA on X said, Trend reports.

Baghaei underlined the importance of adhering to international norms regarding the treatment of migrants and labeled harsh and inhumane treatment of Iranian citizens unacceptable.

He emphasized that the Iranian MFA, pursuant to its legal duties, will exert all efforts to protect the rights of Iranian citizens.

The spokesperson added that the necessary instructions have been issued to the Iranian Interests Section in Washington DC and other Iranian diplomatic and consular missions in South America to provide any necessary assistance to the compatriots who have been expelled from the US.

The official reiterated that Iran is the homeland of all Iranians and that compatriots are free to return and move around their country without any restrictions.

''The Foreign Ministry stands ready to facilitate this process and to assist in resolving any issues in this regard, the publication of Iranian MFA reads.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has recently instructed the use of maximum pressure against Iran. This directive has led to further intensification of tensions between the two countries.

To note, mass deportations of migrants began recently following U.S. President Donald Trump's new executive orders on migrants.

