Iran to build hybrid electric cars by year-end – MP

9 June 2018 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 7

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iranian car manufacturers, in cooperation with domestic knowledge-based companies operating in the fields of power and electronics, plan to design and produce the county’s first hybrid electric car, a lawmaker said.

"Science-based companies in cooperation with local elites and top engineers are working to produce hybrid and electric cars," Seyed Javad Hosseini-Kia told YJC news agency on June 7.

He added the hybrid vehicles are expected to roll down the production line by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21, 2018).

The lawmaker also said that the parliament has held several meetings with local automakers and engineers to address the current problems facing the country’s car industry.

Key factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market include government funding, subsidies, and incentives, growing demand for electric vehicles, and growing concern toward environmental pollution.

Electric drive vehicles are collectively referred to hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles which use electricity either as their primary fuel or to improve the efficiency of conventional fuel.

They are powered by an internal combustion engine or other propulsion sources that can be run on conventional or alternative fuel and an electric motor that uses energy stored in a battery.

Iran’s auto industry is the Middle East’s largest but it is based on assembling foreign brands. Air pollution is a major problem of Iran’s major cities because of the fuel-guzzling cars which ply the streets.

