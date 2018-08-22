Iran, Japan discuss expansion of energy ties

Tehran, Iran, August 22

Trend:

Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed and Hiroaki Nakanishi, the chairman of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) held a meeting in Tokyo and explored avenues for the promotion of trade ties between the two countries.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Rahmani-Movahed said the trade and economic ties between Iran and Japan have made good progress in recent years and called for enhanced relations between the two sides, ISNA reported on August 22.

He further described Keidanren as a good potential and economic organization that can help boost ties between Tehran and Tokyo, particularly in the field of energy.

Nakanishi, for his part, said Iran has always played a key role in supplying Japan’s required energy.

Referring to Iran’s rich culture and ancient history, he voiced his country’s readiness to boost ties with Iran in all spheres.

Iran traded $1.09 billion worth of non-oil goods with Japan in the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2018), 35.15 percent less compared to the year before, making the East Asian country Iran’s 16th biggest trading partner.

As per the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration’s data, Iran exported 982,358 tons of commodities worth $425.21 million to Japan last year, posting a 65.63 percent and 62.65 percent decline in tonnage and value respectively year-on-year.

The exports mainly included gas condensates, methanol, flooring and carpets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news