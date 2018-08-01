Iranian FM Zarif urges US to respect int’l commitments

1 August 2018 00:34 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to US unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, urging the country to respect international commitments, Irna reported.

“Iran & US had 2 yrs of talks. With EU/E3+Russia+China, we produced a unique multilateral accord—the JCPOA. It’s been working. US can only blame itself for pulling out & leaving the table. Threats, sanctions & PR stunts won’t work. Try respect: for Iranians & for int'l commitments,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement.

Trump also said he would reinstate the US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose “the highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

