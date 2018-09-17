Iran living up to its commitments under nuclear deal, Amano says

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 17

Trend:

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano once again confirmed that Iran was honoring its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“Since the last General Conference, we have continued to verify and monitor the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Amano said during a speech at the 62nd IAEA General Conference, opened in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday, the official website of the IAEA said on September 17.

He added, “Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments”.

“The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue,” Amano said.

On September 10, the head of the nuclear watchdog said in his introductory statement to the IAEA's Board of Governors in Vienna that Iran was implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

