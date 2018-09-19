Iran, China agree to increase co-op in nuclear safety

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and his Chinese counterpart discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different nuclear fields, particularly nuclear safety.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the 62nd IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Salehi and his Chinese counterpart explored ways to increase cooperation in the sectors of nuclear education, nuclear security and safety, and nuclear plants.

Both sides referred to the Iran-China age-old ties and called for enhanced relations between the two sides following US President Donald Trump’s pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and re-imposition of new sanctions.

The Chinese side described the Tehran-Beijing ties as “strategic” and said China was ready to enhance nuclear ties with Iran.

They also agreed to build small and medium-sized reactors in Iran.

Representatives from the IAEA member states, including at ministerial level and above, convened at the 62nd IAEA General Conference in Vienna to discuss key elements of the agency’s priorities in its work on the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

At the conference, delegates are considering a range of issues from strengthening the agency’s activities related to nuclear science, technology and applications, to improving the efficiency of IAEA safeguards and growing international cooperation in nuclear, radiation, transport and waste safety.

Delegates will also discuss the IAEA Annual Report for 2017, its Financial Statements for 2017, and its Program and Budget Update for 2019.

