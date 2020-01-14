Iran responds to European side’s statement on nuke deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has dismissed a decision by European states to trigger a dispute mechanism in its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, a.k.a. nuclear deal) with world powers as a “passive” action, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports referring to Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Mousavi said that Iran once again informs all parties to the agreement, especially three European countries, that any non-constructive step will receive a consistent and decisive response from Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, has complete readiness to support any (act of) goodwill and constructive effort to save this important international agreement,” the spokesman said.

Iran started the process of resolving disputes over the nuclear agreement by sending an official letter to the coordinator of the joint commission more than a year ago, Mousavi added.

Mousavi added that during the meetings dedicated to the settlement of the disputes, the US withdrawal from JCPOA was mentioned as the main cause of the crisis and solutions were voiced to resolve this situation.

"Unfortunately, during a year, the European side failed to take important steps to fulfill their commitments,” Mousavi added. “Therefore, it gradually reduced the number of its obligations under Articles 26 and 36 of the deal.”

On Jan. 14, 2020, the UK, France and Germany issued a statement regarding Iran's suspension of its obligations within JCPOA and announced that they launched a process to resolve nuclear disputes. If problems are not solved in this process, the matter will be discussed at the UN Security Council’s meeting.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year.

In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On Sept. 5, Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA. Iran no longer faces any restrictions on its nuclear program.

