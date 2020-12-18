Iranian parliament supports government negotiating nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.18

Trend:

Iran's sanctions are still standing despite the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the president should provide explanations about the achievement of the nuclear deal to the parliament, said the Deputy Chairman of the parliament's National Security Commission.

"The parliament has approved the strategic plan (to increase uranium enrichment and cut IAEA inspections) based on national interest and the President should support the law and not resist it," said Shahriar Heydari, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"All signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should have fulfilled their commitments but westerners ignored their commitments and they have not done any action during the past several years. Iran has complied with all its commitments but some countries were not, so what are the profits of remaining in the JCPOA while other countries have not fulfilled their commitments," he said.

Heydari went on to say that the parliament's strategic plan to lift sanctions and protect Iran's national rights would support the government to have something to negotiate with signatories of the JCPOA and the government should use this capacity to declare its demands from other sides.

Additionally, he pointed out that the government's resistance in implementation of this law only harms the country and national power, Iran has given the other side the opportunity to comply with their commitments.

"We should demand the implementation of the JCPOA, based on the content of the deal, all sanctions should have been lifted so far but they have not been lifted and even increased," he noted.

"Our national interests should be protected and we should not be committed to the JCPOA unilaterally, it would not be in favor of the country and would have harmful results," Heydari added.

The parliament's bill recently approved for further expansion to Iran’s nuclear program and an end to inspections of nuclear facilities by the UN watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the wake of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh ’s assassination.