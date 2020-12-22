Iran optimistic about Biden, JCPOA, but says no pre-conditions

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.22

Trend:

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said that Joe Biden's pre-conditions to have US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, would complicate the issue, and won't bring any benefits, Trend reports via Entekhab.

"The election of Joe Biden is an opportunity, although we should still wait to see how Joe Biden acts, but there would certainly be different approaches," said Salehi.

"It seems Biden could create an opportunity to solve the issues and problems caused by Trump, but we should wait and see," he said.

"If the US wants to return (to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) we would welcome it, although without any conditions. Our officials have stated constantly that if the US returns to previous stance, before Trump's withdrawal from the deal, Iran would welcome it," he said.

"It is possible that they would consider other topics that want to be discussed but the Islamic republic of Iran has stated it would not accept any conditions, and this issue is closed. Now we should wait and see if they would comply with their words," said Salehi.