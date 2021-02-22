Iranian FM says US must guarantee not to withdraw from JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Iran MFA Minister reiterated Iran’s stance that Washington should take the first step by lifting all sanctions if it wants to revive the accord.

“The United States must return to the deal and lift all sanctions,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Trend reports.

“The United States is addicted to sanctions but they should know that Iran will not yield to pressure.”

He went on to say that "The term trigger mechanism is made by the United States and there is no such thing in JCPOA."

“The Americans invented the term to control public opinion,” he said referring to US withdrawal from the former Washington administration to use trigger mechanism.

The US administration of Joe Biden has walked back an announcement made under the Trump White House to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran. The move comes as the US made it clear it wants to open lines of communication with Tehran.

Zarif added that withdrawing the request for activation of the trigger mechanism from the Security Council is not a privilege for Iran, "Rather, they have accepted the fact that they cannot reach any goal this way."

Criticizing the Europeans he says that the EU has not fulfilled their obligations to the JCPOA.

He stressed that the United States must compensate Iran after returning to the Iran deal. “The US must commit not to do so again”

Zarif reaffirmed that Iran will only return to negotiations with the US when sanctions are lifted and US behavior changes.

He added that instead, Mr. Biden's administration continues to block Iranian money in other countries such as South Korea and Japan to buy the Covid.19 Vaccine.