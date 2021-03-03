Iran expects the US to take serious steps toward JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

Trend:

The US government has not taken serious steps in regards to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) yet, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The US government has changed its tone a little in the current situation and have confessed the mistakes of the former government. It has even taken a step and retrieve the letters of the former government to the UN (seeking resolution against Iran) but I have not seen any serious steps from the US government in terms of lifting sanctions," said Rouhani.

"All sides should attempt to make decision toward compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he said.

Rouhani said that if the current US government accepts the mistakes of the former government, it should comply with its commitments in actions, and even compensate for it.

"We had the same discussion with Europeans that we want to protect the JCPOA," Rouhani said.

"Words can't solve this. The US says it wants to return to the JCPOA, but just talking isn't going to solve anything, there should be some active steps," said Rouhani.