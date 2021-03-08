Iran waits for Europeans to comply with the JCPOA - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.8

Trend:

Iran is waiting for the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to comply with their commitments, said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

""Europe has not fulfilled its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," he said. "After the US withdrawal, they have promised 11 commitments, and none of them have been implemented."

"We are waiting for the Europeans to implements their JCPOA commitments," Khatibzadeh said.

"Diplomacy is the best and less costly way to do this, and as soon as they do, there will be better responses from Iran," said the official.

"Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was a diplomatic window and hopefully all sides would appreciate this path since they have experienced other paths and saw the results," he said, referring to the three European countries backing down from the issue of anti-Iranian resolution in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.