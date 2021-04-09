Iranian MPs visit four nuclear sites to monitor implementation of Strategic Plan Law

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 9

Trend:

In order to monitor the implementation of the Strategic Plan to Lift Sanctions Act, 12 members of the parliament, mainly from the National Security and Energy Commissions, visited four nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz, Khandab, and Fordow, the spokesman for the parliament's National Security and Foreign Relation`s Commission said.

Explaining the Iranian MPs' visit to four nuclear sites, the spokesman for the parliament's National Security and Foreign Relation`s Commission, Abolfazl Amouie said that production of 20 percent enriched uranium is being carried out carefully in six chains of the first generation of IR1 centrifuges, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

“The metal uranium factory completion process was observed by MPs,” he said. Article 4 of the Law on Strategic Plan provides 5 months to complete this factory.

“One thousand IR2m centrifuges have recently been installed on Ahmadi Roshan (Natanz) nuclear site,” he said. Also, a chain of 164 centrifuges of the 6th generation has been installed on the Natanz site within a legal period of 3 months.

He pointed out that in order to increase the enriched uranium reserves required by the country, 2 chains of IR4 centrifuges have been used at the Natanz site to produce enriched uranium.

Amouiee noted that the process of producing 20 percent enriched uranium, is carefully flowing in 6 chains of the first generation of IR1 centrifuges in Fordow.