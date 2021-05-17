Iran anticipates another JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, May.17

We are waiting for the possible JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting in Vienna, said the Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman.

The negotiations continue, the three working groups have done their work and a considerable amount of remaining issues have been completed and the rest requires political decisions, said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There is no such thing as preliminary agreement unless all conditions would occur," he said responding to a question about the preliminary agreement with 4+1.

"The agreement between Iran and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi was to record films but they would not be provided to the IAEA and this is a domestic decision and it is possible that these films would be deleted in one month," Khatibzadeh added.

"It is important that the IAEA does not have access to nuclear facilities beyond safeguards of the Non-Proliferation Treaty since the enactment of Iran parliament law," he noted.

"We would continue this agreement so it would not violate the parliament law of "Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests". It has been expected that in case the Vienna negotiations would reach an agreement then the IAEA would gain permission," Khatibzadeh stressed.