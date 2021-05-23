Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended for one month more

An informed source in the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced the possibility of extending the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month more, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Due to the end of Iran's quarterly deadline to the International Atomic Energy Agency, there is a possibility of conditional extension of the previous agreement for one month more, said the source to Nour News.

"The consideration of this issue stems from Iran's goodwill to give an opportunity to the ongoing negotiations process in Vienna. If the decision is finalized, the negotiating parties are expected to seize the opportunity that Iran will give them again and facilitate the process of reaching an agreement by accepting Iran's legal demands," the source added.

According to an agreement reached between the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran during the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's visit to Iran in March, the camera's footage in Iran nuclear sites will be handed over to the IAEA only if the Vienna talks are concluded, otherwise, the footage will be permanently deleted.

This while, earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pointed to the quarterly deadline for the Agency which expired on May 22, saying, "The International Atomic Energy Agency has no right to access the cameras footages and information of the Atomic Energy Organization due to the expiration of the deadline."