Iran calls for IAEA to remain in technical co-op

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.22

Trend:

Iran is recommending the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to remain in its path of technical cooperation (with Tehran), said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The IAEA should not allow some countries to affect this path by their political intentions, Saeed Khatibzadeh noted during his weekly press briefing.

Naturally, Iran would make the necessary decision based on conditions, he indicated.

"The efforts have always been to have relations based on the IAEA's framework. I hope the IAEA Director General's visit will be constructive like his previous trips," Khatibzadeh explained, pointing to Rafael Grossi's upcoming visit to Tehran.

"There are issues between Iran and the IAEA that we have tried to solve based on the technical framework and asked the IAEA to move the work forward, and the following trip is in the same regard," the spokesman added.

The invitation for Grossi's visit comes as Iran prepares to return to nuclear talks in Vienna.