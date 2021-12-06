Decision makers in Iran realize going forward without JCPOA is wrong - analyst

Nuclear Program 6 December 2021 11:13 (UTC+04:00)
Decision makers in Iran realize going forward without JCPOA is wrong - analyst
Azerbaijan reveals insurance payments to heirs of servicemen who died in helicopter crash
Azerbaijan reveals insurance payments to heirs of servicemen who died in helicopter crash
Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister
Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister
Negotiations with several enterprises to attract investors to Aghdam industrial park nearing completion – deputy minister (PHOTO) UPDATE
Negotiations with several enterprises to attract investors to Aghdam industrial park nearing completion – deputy minister (PHOTO) UPDATE
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals insurance payments to heirs of servicemen who died in helicopter crash Society 12:13
Azerbaijan pays great attention to dev’t of innovations, technologies - executive power Economy 12:00
Iran to unveil plan for development of rail fleet for its mines Transport 11:50
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.12 Oil&Gas 11:41
Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister Economy 11:39
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:36
Azerbaijan creating innovative financial, banking services in Karabakh Economy 11:31
Participants of second Karabakh war, families of martyrs living, working in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to be provided with benefits Economy 11:29
Negotiations with several enterprises to attract investors to Aghdam industrial park nearing completion – deputy minister (PHOTO) Economy 11:28
Iran eyes increase in activities in Chabahar port Transport 11:26
Iran records increase in exports from Gilan Province Business 11:25
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria in 10M2021 Turkey 11:24
Azerbaijan eyes several directions for innovative development of liberated areas - deputy minister Economy 11:23
UK to require travelers from Azerbaijan to submit negative PCR test Economy 11:23
Iran sets increase of monthly salary in budget bill for next year Finance 11:16
Decision makers in Iran realize going forward without JCPOA is wrong - analyst Nuclear Program 11:13
Iran negotiating with Russia to lift bell pepper export restrictions Business 11:09
Pace of LNG supply growth in Asia forecast to slow down Oil&Gas 11:03
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Society 11:03
Iran set to reform its insurance sector Finance 10:55
Iran relying on domestic car manufacturers to increase production by 2025 Business 10:52
Global LNG sector poised to post healthy export growth this year Oil&Gas 10:50
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 6 Georgia 10:50
Iran planning to increase steel production for domestic needs and export Business 10:49
Iran to reform rules for startup companies to participate in stock market deals Business 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 6 Finance 10:11
Iran hopes to raise local car manufacturing Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for December 6 Finance 10:04
CAMEX International launches cargo airline in Georgia Georgia 10:03
Overall index of the Tehran Stock Exchange drops on December 5 Finance 10:02
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via its ports from US for 10M2021 Turkey 09:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Kechiligaya village (VIDEO) Society 09:47
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 5 Uzbekistan 09:38
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Bandirma port for 10M2021 Turkey 09:35
Azerbaijan discloses turnover of investment companies for 11M2021 Finance 09:35
Uzbek Direct Investment Fund and South Korean company co-op to attract investments Uzbekistan 09:31
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bushehr port up Transport 09:27
Iran shares data on exports via customs of Semnan Province Business 09:26
Azerbaijan interested in Turkish "Hürkuş" trainer aircraft - Turkish Defense Industry Turkey 09:25
Cargo transportation via Iran's Kerman International Airport soars Transport 09:21
IRICA reveals data on Iran’s saffron exports Business 09:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 09:19
Poor weather hampers search and rescue efforts at Indonesia volcano World 08:50
S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 40.5 pct: poll Other News 08:23
Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan booming - IRICA Business 08:00
Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19 Kazakhstan 07:44
Bob Dole, longtime U.S. senator, presidential candidate, dies at 98 US 07:12
Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP to set up F1 title showdown World 06:31
Turkey confirms 19,357 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:58
Islamic State fighters kill five in attack near northern Iraqi village Arab World 05:07
Omicron cases in UK rise by 50 pct in one day Europe 04:23
Twelve Niger soldiers killed in clashes with militants Other News 03:41
China donates Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Somalia World 02:57
Cases of Omicron variant rise to 11 in Israel Israel 02:16
Fire rages on cargo ship carrying timber off Sweden Europe 01:32
Germany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs Europe 00:47
Number of Turkish citizens seeking job in Georgia notably grows Turkey 00:10
German companies sign contracts with Azerbaijan in railway construction Economy 00:01
Erdogan-Al Thani meeting to boost Turkey-Qatar ties: Ambassador Turkey 5 December 23:44
Myanmar court to give first rulings in Suu Kyi trial Other News 5 December 23:23
Erdogan to chair Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha Turkey 5 December 22:57
Iran stresses need for long-term cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Iran 5 December 22:43
35.6% of Georgian adult population fully vaccinated Georgia 5 December 22:13
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 14; dozens injured Other News 5 December 21:31
Three skiers killed and two injured in Austria avalanche Europe 5 December 20:48
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector Uzbekistan 5 December 20:12
Flights from Iran’s Abadan International Airport increasing Transport 5 December 20:12
Germany's Free Democrats back coalition agreement Europe 5 December 19:20
Arab Coalition destroys 14 vehicles, kills more than 115 Houthis Arab World 5 December 18:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 5 December 17:47
Kyrgyz Cabinet aims to increase share of electric vehicles in country Kyrgyzstan 5 December 17:22
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 5 December 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 1,394 more COVID-19 cases, 1,791 recoveries Society 5 December 16:35
Kazakhstan increases petroleum oil exports to France Business 5 December 16:19
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port decreases Transport 5 December 15:38
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 5 December 15:37
COVID-19: 11 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘green zone’ Kazakhstan 5 December 15:36
Cargo train services launch between Georgia, China Georgia 5 December 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 5 Society 5 December 15:00
Turkey, Italy work together for regional peace, stability: FM Turkey 5 December 14:16
Tripartite deal to solve main part of Iran’s gas problem - Chief of Staff of Iranian President Oil&Gas 5 December 13:51
Oil production on Turkmen Cheleken peninsula exceeds planned volume Oil&Gas 5 December 12:54
State Customs Committee discloses TOP-5 trade partners of Azerbaijan Economy 5 December 12:37
State Customs Committee reveals trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China Economy 5 December 11:55
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 5 December 11:18
Georgia reports 3,410 coronavirus cases, 4,732 recoveries, 46 deaths Georgia 5 December 11:01
At least 14 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast World 5 December 10:34
Iranian currency rates for December 5 Finance 5 December 09:51
Kyrgyzstan confirms 42 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 5 December 09:41
New Year budget to depend on activities’ scale - Tbilisi Mayor Georgia 5 December 09:39
Iran’s SPGC shares data on production of its fifth refinery Oil&Gas 5 December 09:04
Baku International Sea Trade Port unveils cargo transshipment for 10M2021 Transport 5 December 09:04
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia Other News 5 December 08:39
VISA open to co-op with all key players in Azerbaijan’s transport sector (Exclusive) Economy 5 December 08:00
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 5 December 07:27
Soyuz-ST-B with 2 Galileo satellites launched from Kourou spaceport Other News 5 December 06:42
Dutch former queen Beatrix tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 5 December 05:49
10 mln French have received COVID-19 booster shots: minister Europe 5 December 05:01
Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks - U.S. US 5 December 04:14
Chile reports first case of Omicron variant Other News 5 December 03:35
All news