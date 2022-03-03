Intensive talks of Iranian delegation continue in Vienna
In continuation of the eighth round of Iran-world powers' nuclear negotiations, as of Wednesday morning consultations between the Iranian negotiating team and the other side has been going on till late Wednesday night, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The Iranian top negotiator and his aides had first two rounds of talks with the European trio negotiators, and then Ali Bagheri Kani and deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora met.
Last night, too, the Iranian negotiating team and the EU trio had a lengthy round of talks which lasted till one a.m.
