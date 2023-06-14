US closely watching Iran’s uranium enrichment activities - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The US has been watching Iran’s uranium enrichment activities closely, Matthew Miller, Spokesman for the US State Department, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Rumors about a nuclear deal interim are false and misleading. Our position on the question has not changed. Our number one policy is ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon," he said, noting that the US believes diplomacy is the best path to help achieve that.

"We have at all times believed that diplomacy is the best path forward, at the same time, we are not naive about Iran’s ambitions and activities, we have believed that diplomacy is the bets path, but for the US all options are on the table," Miller added.

Earlier, Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said that enrichment of uranium to 60-percent level in Iran is in the direction of the implementation of the strategic step plan adopted by the Iranian parliament.

The vice president stressed that this decision of the Iranian parliament is implemented by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Uranium enrichment to 60 percent is used for various uses, including production of radioisotopes, detectors, etc.