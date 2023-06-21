News about installation of 100 new surveillance cameras in Iran's Isfahan is fake - AEOI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The statement of the Iranian parliament member about the installation of 100 new surveillance cameras by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the nuclear power plant in Iran’s Isfahan Province does not reflect the truth, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

“In general, there is no nuclear power plant in Iran’s Isfahan Province, where 100 cameras can be installed,” the official emphasized.

Reportedly, Iranian MP Mahmoud Nabavian said that 100 new surveillance cameras of the IAEA were allowed to be installed at the nuclear power plant in Isfahan. This is contrary to the strategic action plan of the Iranian parliament.

Eslami added that the AEOI is taking steps within the framework of the Iranian parliament's strategic action plan. At the same time, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran coordinates steps related to Iran's nuclear program under the agreement reached with the International Atomic Energy Agency on March 4, 2023.

The vice president also noted that Iran's actions are within the framework of safeguards. Also, Iran is trying to lift sanctions under the goals of the strategic action plan.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal.

Iran's Fordow nuclear facility currently produces 17-20 grams of 20-percent enriched uranium per hour.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, 1,000 units of IR2M centrifuges have been installed.

On June 15, 2023, the spokesman of the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi said in his statement that 10 surveillance cameras were reactivated at the Isfahan Centrifuge Production Center in Iran’s Isfahan Province under the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran stopped the operation of 29 IAEA surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities in the country. After certain problems occurred at the Karaj Centrifuge Production Facility in Iran's Alborz Province, production has been resumed at the Isfahan Centrifuge Production Center.

The Iranian side says that there are two issues that the International Atomic Energy Agency has mentioned for cooperation with Iran. The first is the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and the second is the safeguards rules. So that all activities of Iran are under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

---

