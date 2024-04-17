IAEA's Rafael Grossi to visit Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Iran in the near future, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, 120 IAEA-approved inspectors are now in Iran or on business trips. Agency inspectors undertake regular or surprise inspections of Iran's nuclear sites in accordance with an agreed-upon program.



Eslami pointed out that the IAEA cameras are constantly watching Iran's nuclear activity.



The Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's Nuclear Program was executed in January 2016 by Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany). The United States declared in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and slapped sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran stated that there would be no constraints on the Iran nuclear agreement until 2020.

The Iranian parliament established a strategic strategy to oppose the sanctions in late 2020, citing the failure to meet the Joint Comprehensive Strategy of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and six other nations, as well as the imposition of sanctions against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel