Iran, Azerbaijan enjoy cordial relations – Jahangiri

3 January 2018 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy cordial relations, Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Jan.3.

Addressing a local gathering in northwestern province of Ardebil, Jahangiri said the top priority for the government is expanding border ties with other countries, IRNA reported.

Referring to Ardebil province location in Iran's border area, he said the province could seize this opportunity for bolstering border transactions with Azerbaijan and fostering the provincial development.

Iran enjoys enormous potential, including rich natural resources, skilled workforce as well as geographical situation, which should be properly employed for development of the country, added Jahangiri.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran says arrests a European citizen in protests: local media
Politics 19:15
IRGC accuses former official of organizing protests
Politics 19:08
Baku’s real estate market: three factors of stability
Economy news 17:00
Turkish FM: US provoking events in Iran
Turkey 15:07
Search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers continues despite bad weather (PHOTO)
Society 14:24
Turkey stands for stability in Iran, says Erdogan
Turkey 14:18
Azerbaijan to meet almost 100 percent of Georgia’s natural gas demand
Oil&Gas 14:16
Iran ensures 6% of Japan’s oil demand
Business 14:15
Deputy PM: Turkey attentively following developments in Iran
Turkey 13:38
Russian Air Transport Agency withdraws permission for two flights to Azerbaijan
Tourism 13:36
Banks of Azerbaijan leave difficulties behind?
Economy news 13:30
Turkey’s ruling party: Iran won’t become second Syria
Turkey 10:10
4.5-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran
Society 09:23
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:23
Bikers allegedly fire bullets at governor office in central Iran
Society 00:58
US says sanctions possible over Iran protests
Politics 00:41
US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran
Politics 2 January 23:36
Iran protests: over 150 individuals detained in Hamedan city
Society 2 January 23:22