Pro-government rallies held in Iran

3 January 2018 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran held pro-government rallies in several cities on Jan. 3, following six days of protests, the Islamic-Republic’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

The Iranian state TV broadcasted live pictures from the rallies, where people were carrying Iran’s flag, and pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At least 21 people were killed during the ongoing protests, which began as protests about economic hardship and corruption but have grown into political rallies.

Some Iranian officials including Ayatollah Khamenei accuse foreigners and Iran’s enemies of fomenting the unrest.

Only in capital city of Tehran, at least 450 people have been arrested in recent days, according to Ali-Asghar Naserbakht, deputy governor of Tehran city.

The United Nations has expressed regret over the reported loss of life resulting from the protests in Iran.

