Iran, FAO cooperating to combat desertification

Matta, highlighting on the risks imposed on food security and environment caused by desertification and drought, said that “at the global level, studies indicate that continued land degradation over the next 25 years could reduce global food production by up to 12% and potentially result in an increase of up to 30% in world food prices. Global trends such as population dynamics and the increasing demand for energy, food, and water are expected to dramatically increase pressure on the land. By 2030, the demand for food, energy, and water is expected to increase by at least 50%, 45% and 30% respectively.”