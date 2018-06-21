Iran minister calls for closer business ties with Slovakia

Tehran, Iran, June 21

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran's Minister of Economy and Financial Affairs Masoud Karbasian called for expansion of ties between Tehran and Bratislava in a range of areas, including business and economy.

“The development of banking, industrial and commercial ties should be a top priority for the two nations,” Karbasian said on June 21 in a meeting with senior Slovak officials in Bratislava.

“Slovakia is one of the most important trade partners of Iran in Eastern Europe,” he said.

The Iranian minister said the two countries need to make all-out effort in order to use all their untapped potential and increase the volume of their trade turnover.

Iran is now exporting agricultural products to Slovakia, he said, noting that this could help increase the two countries’ export capacities in the future.

Karbasian further referred to the goods exported by Slovakia to Iran, and emphasized the need for the further expansion of banking ties between Tehran and Bratislava.

After paying a one-day visit to Slovakia, the Iranian economy minister left Bratislava for the Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday as part of Tehran’s efforts to enhance ties with Europe following Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Iran’s trade with Slovakia experienced the fifth biggest year-on-year contraction from among the 28-member states of the European Union. Iran exported close to €7.9 million worth of commodities to Slovakia last year, indicating a 19 percent decline compared with the previous year, based on the latest Eurostat figures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news