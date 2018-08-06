EU, France, Germany, UK "deeply regret" re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran

6 August 2018 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 6

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The European Union, France, Germany and the UK issued a statement in support of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, regretting the re-imposition of US sanctions against Tehran.

“We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US, due to the latter's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” according to the statement, the official website of the European Union said Aug. 6.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect on Aug. 6, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports on Nov. 4.

The following is the full text of the statement:



"The JCPOA is working and delivering on its goal, namely to ensure that the Iranian programme remains exclusively peaceful, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 11 consecutive reports. It is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, crucial for the security of Europe, the region, and the entire world. We expect Iran to continue to fully implement all its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

"The lifting of nuclear-related sanctions is an essential part of the deal – it aims at having a positive impact not only on trade and economic relations with Iran, but most importantly on the lives of the Iranian people. We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran, in accordance with EU law and with UN Security Council resolution 2231. This is why the European Union’s updated Blocking Statute enters into force on 7 August to protect EU companies doing legitimate business with Iran from the impact of US extra-territorial sanctions.

"The remaining parties to the JCPOA have committed to work on, inter alia, the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran's export of oil and gas. On these, as on other topics, our work continues, including with third countries interested in supporting the JCPOA and maintaining economic relations with Iran. These efforts will be intensified and reviewed at Ministerial level in the coming weeks.

"Preserving the nuclear deal with Iran is a matter of respecting international agreements and a matter of international security."

