Chinese FM: Cooperation with Tehran will further improve

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif reaffirmed support for the JCPOA, saying that Beijing is keen on boosting ties with Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.

Wang described the JCPOA as a major multilateral achievement benefiting international community.



“We have clearly said we oppose unilateral sanctions,” he said, reiterating his country’s adherence to the landmark deal.



Beijing values ties with Tehran and favors development of cooperation on the basis of mutual interests, he said.



Zarif, for his part, discussed latest developments on the JCPOA and appreciated constructive role of Beijing in the international agreement.



China as the biggest buyer of Iran’s oil has declared that it will not comply with the US sanctions against Iran.

