Iranian MPs vow countermeasure to any US action against IRGC

8 April 2019 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 255 Iranian MPs in a joint statement on April 7 said that any action taken by the US administration against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be responded with a countermeasure, Trend reports via ISNA.

The statement was read out by Iranian Parliament Presiding Board Member Ahmad Amirabadi at the plenary session.

“Members of the Iranian parliament announce their full support to the Iranian armed forces, especially to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” reads the statement. “The national security of Iranian nation and its armed forces is the Parliament’s redline. In case of any move taken by US President Donald Trump or any other entity against IRGC, Iranian Parliament will take retaliatory measures.”

