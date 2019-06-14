Turkish FM: Dialogue needed between US, Iran

14 June 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A dialogue is needed between the US and Iran, since Washington cannot achieve anything with sanctions alone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey opposes US sanctions against Iran. "Countries such as the UK and Germany also oppose US sanctions against Iran," he added.

Washington decided not to renew the temporary import permits for Iranian oil after May 2.

The US restrictions are related to the unilateral withdrawal of the US in May 2018 from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. The deal concluded in 2015 limited Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of sanctions of the UN Security Council, as well as the US and the EU. The remaining parties to the agreement did not support the decision of Washington and remained committed to the previous agreements.

