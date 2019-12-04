Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan take many positive steps to strengthen bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran and Azerbaijan have taken many positive steps towards strengthening bilateral relations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

President Rouhani made the remark in Iran at the meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Trend reports referring to the Iranian presidential administration’s website.

The Iranian president added that Iran is pleased with the implementation of agreements and cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that the agreements reached in Baku will be implemented fully and quickly.

Joint projects, especially those related to the Khodafarin dam and the power plants, may strengthen the relations between the two countries, the president said.

The Iranian president added that the construction of a power plant on the border area of the two countries is of great importance.

President Rouhani expressed hope that a joint project on the Rasht-Astara railway will be implemented soon.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely observing the implementation of oil exploration and production projects in the Caspian Sea, the president said adding that these issues are expected to be thoroughly considered at a meeting of the joint commission between the two countries.

Emphasizing the importance of developing the relations in the field of science and technology, the Iranian president said that Tehran is ready to cooperate with Baku in all kinds of technology and the establishment of a joint industrial park will result in further development of bilateral relations.

The president also emphasized the importance of tourism and environmental issues. "I hope that the two countries will establish beneficial and effective cooperation in these spheres," President Rouhani noted.

The Iranian president said that Iran focuses on the development of bilateral and trilateral relations among Tehran, Baku and Moscow and seeks to strengthen transit routes between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as relations among Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia in energy sector.

