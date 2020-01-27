Rouhani: No country ever thought that Iran would survive so much pressure

27 January 2020 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

No country has ever thought that Iran would survive so much pressure, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said at a meeting of the governors of Iranian provinces, Trend reports citing IRIB.

Everybody, including both Iran's friends and the countries that do not have good relations with Iran, expected that Iran would not resist more than a couple of months, Rouhani said.

It's a difficult period for Iran, as the country has been facing the worst economic, political and propaganda pressures for two years, the president stressed.

Rouhani noted that the pressure on the Iranian people is greater now than ever.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 and expanded the list of sanctions in several stages. The sanctions have had huge negative impact on Iran's economy.

