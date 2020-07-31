Pompeo says U.S. has expanded scope of Iran metals sanctions
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he was expanding the scope of Iran metals sanctions, targeting 22 specific materials that he said were used in connection with Iran's nuclear, military or ballistic missile programs, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Pompeo called it a "major expansion" of the Iran metals-related sanctions administered by the State Department, allowing Washington to blacklist those who knowingly transfer the materials.
