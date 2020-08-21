EU foreign policy chief: The Us not entitled to apply trigger mechanism against İran
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that the US is not a participant to the agreement, so it cannot resort to a mechanism for restoring sanctions against Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.
In a statement, Borrell said that "as I have repeatedly recalled, the US unilaterally ceased participation in the JCPOA by presidential Memorandum on 8 May 2018 and has subsequently not participated in any JCPOA-related activities. It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the resolution".
He further noted that "as coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all. The JCPOA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, contributing to regional security."