Iran calls for resolving crisis in Yemen by UN

Senior Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji on Wednesday called on the UN to make efforts to resolve the situation in Yemen in a realistic and unbiased way, Trend reports citing İRNA.

He made the remarks in a meeting with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, calling for defending the rights of Yemen's people, putting an end to killing innocent people, as well as lifting the imposed sanctions in the pandemic era.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on observing the ceasefire and peace process in Yemen.

The diplomat, meantime, voiced Iran's support for the political settlement of the crisis in Yemen, Tehran's constructive measures to establish the ceasefire, complete elimination of the blockade, as well as advance the peace process in the country.

Griffiths, for his part, elaborated on the recent UN actions on drafting a joint statement, praising Iran’s constructive role in the political process of Yemen.