Iran and Russia preparing meeting on coronavirus vaccines, envoy says

Iran and Russia are preparing a personal meeting on cooperation in producing the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper published on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The phone conversations in April-October 2020 between the presidents of Iran and Russia underlined Iran’s interest in cooperation with Russia in the field of producing the coronavirus vaccine and exchanging the experience. Currently, Russian documents on the vaccines are being studied. It has been decided that soon a personal meeting will take place," the envoy said.

The ambassador also noted that although Tehran had declared the launch of the first phase of testing the first Iranian vaccine on humans, the republic was still considering all vaccines being produced, including the Russian.