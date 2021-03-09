Official talks new Iranian government dealing with National Housing Plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

Trend:

The National Housing Action Plan won't become a burden for the new Iranian government, its only commitment would be to provide the land for he project," said Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"In the National Housing Action Plan, 135,000 housing units were assigned to applicants in the form of small groups of land. It is expected that units will be completed before the initial schedule, due to smooth construction process," he said.

"Mehr Housing Project and National Housing Action Plan are both intended for low income individuals. From the start of the Islamic revolution until today the government did not participate in construction of housing plans and only financed the lands, the cooperatives or individuals usually operate the construction procedures," he said.

"The difference between Mehr Housing Project and National Housing Act is the scouting. Lands should be in new cities and region that don't require additional costs for infrastructure," said the official.