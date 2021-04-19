Iranian parliament suspends holding plenary session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian parliament will not hold a plenary session for two weeks as of April 21, 2021 to implement the protocols in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, a member of the Iranian parliament's presidium Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, Trend reports citing the parliament’s website.

Amirabadi Farahani said that according to the rules, after the Nowruz holiday, the parliament had to hold a plenary session for 4 weeks. The following week, the MPs had to go to the regions they represented. However, the situation in Tehran and many Iranian cities has reached dangerous levels.

“According to the decision of the presidium of the parliament, the MPs will go to the regions they represent during 2 weeks. The MPs will call on citizens in the regions not to hold public meetings and will solve their problems as remotely as possible,” he added.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.26 million people have been infected, and 67,130 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1.79 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.