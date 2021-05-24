Iranian president talks fourth wave COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, May.24

Trend:

All provinces have passed the Coronavirus peak, we are in a declining course of infection, said the Iranian President.

A number of red zones have become very limited and there are mostly yellow and orange zones said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There should be efforts to fully surpass the peak and prevent entering new wave," he said during the National Headquarters of Coronavirus Control meeting.

"We are surpassing the fourth wave peak little by little. Everyone should comply with protocols and be cautious about large gatherings," the president added.

"We are responsible to fully implement protocols and protect people's lives and have a calm situation before the Presidential election. It has been approved that the election time would extend while the Interior Ministry would increase the number of ballots and provide an app to people to find closer and less crowded ballot stations for voting," Rouhani noted.