Iran hopes to revive JCPOA before presidential election

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 1

Trend:

Iran's government Spokesman expressed hope that the full revival of JCPOA will be done before the transfer of power from the current President to another.

Commenting on the latest result of Vienna, Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a press conference that there are no major obstacles to the resumption of negotiations.

“As mentioned earlier, there is a basic understanding of the steps that the parties must take to return to the explicit context of the JCPOA,” he said.

He noted that none of these obstacles are insurmountable.

With political will in Tehran and Washington, he says that the minor differences will also resolve.

Rabiee emphasized that the Vienna talks are in no way affected by the Iran presidential election and its results.

“The Vienna Talks are being done based on its independent and legal procedure and within the framework of the general policies of the government and under the guidance of the Supreme Leader to achieve the desired result,” he noted.

“As we have said many times, the government is determined to fulfill its mission and hand over the administration to the next president without illegal sanctions,” Ali Rabiei stated.

“Negotiations have reached a stage where a number of key issues need to be decided, and these issues require the attention, obsession, and time,” he added.

"We will not allow the talks to be stretched,” he said adding that we will not rush to reach an agreement.