Another candidate withdraws his candidacy for presidential election in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

One more of the seven candidates approved to run in the 13th presidential election in Iran, Alireza Zakani has withdrawn his candidacy, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

Alireza Zakani announced that he withdrew his candidacy in favor of Ebrahim Raisi, another candidate of the Conservative faction.

As reported, today on June 16, Mohsen Mehralizadeh withdrew his candidacy for the presidency of Iran in favor of former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdulnasser Hemmati.

Thus, 5 candidates will run in the Iranian presidential election on June 18, 2021.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.